BEAUTY TRIAL: The Good Nail Co.

You may be familiar with the brand ModelRock, which is known for its range of stunning lashes. Now the company brings us The Good Nail Co, with press-on gel nails.

These salon quality nails are available in a range of styles and colours, from everyday basics to glamorous showstoppers.

There are two application options depending on how long you want your nails to stay on. If it’s for a special event, the stick-on adhesive tabs will stay put for 1 to 3 days.

Or, you can use the Ultimate Bond Nail Glue for a longer application of around 2 weeks.

This is an Australian brand and the products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Prices start from $25 a set and there is something for everyone, from subtle pinks to patterns.

https://www.tiktok.com/@beautyandlace/video/7420622977273711879

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing The Good Nail Co. gel press on nails. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

