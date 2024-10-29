BEAUTY Nails

October 26, 2024
lace
You may be familiar with the brand ModelRock, which is known for its range of stunning lashes. Now the company brings us The Good Nail Co, with press-on gel nails.

These salon quality nails are available in a range of styles and colours, from everyday basics to glamorous showstoppers.

There are two application options depending on how long you want your nails to stay on. If it’s for a special event, the stick-on adhesive tabs will stay put for 1 to 3 days.

Or, you can use the Ultimate Bond Nail Glue for a longer application of around 2 weeks.

This is an Australian brand and the products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Prices start from $25 a set and there is something for everyone, from subtle pinks to patterns.

https://www.tiktok.com/@beautyandlace/video/7420622977273711879

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing The Good Nail Co. gel press on nails. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

BEAUTY TRIAL: The Good Nail Co.

  1. The Good Nail Co. Have this gorgeous range of press on nails that are just perfect for people like me! Can’t afford a manicure, don’t have the time, or just only need your nails done for a special occasion, these little beauties will be your new favourite accessory. I love that all you need to do is choose your nail size adhesive, stick on, choose a nail size and press down for approximately 10 seconds and you’re good to go! They stay on fabulously and are easy to remove the sticky adhesive comes off pretty cleanly. The colour range us great and I’m sure they’ll match with any outfit you are wearing. I have yet to try the glue on ones, but the press ons have my highest praise!

  2. The Good Nail Co nails are absolutely gorgeous.
    They are so easy to use. I glued mine on straight away. Picked the size, cleaned the nail with the provided wipe, applied the glue and pressed the nail on for 30 seconds. Simple. Takes hardly any time.
    They lasted really well and if they did happen to come off I simply applied them again which I found brilliant as you didn’t have to do the whole set again.
    I received a lot of compliments while wearing them even from males. I loved the colors and style. My natural nails even grew underneath so when I took them off my nails look strong and healthy.
    I have never used fake nails before so I was very impressed and I am so happy that these are so affordable.
    I highly recommend. I haven’t tried the stick on version yet. I don’t know if I need to as I love having them glued on. I felt glamorous.

  3. I instantly feel like a new person with a fresh set of nails. As much as I love getting them done my bank account simply could not keep up with the expensive salon visits. I have been trying various false nails for the past few months and was excited to try THE GOOD NAIL CO press on nails.

    I received:

    Press-On Gel Nail Kit – GLAZED FRENCHIE – Short Almond

    Press-On Nails Travel Kit Edition – MISS HONEY – Short Oval

    Each nail kit includes: 30 x Size Inclusive Gel Nails, Nail Glue (2mL/ 0.07 fl.oz.), Glue De-Bonder (2mL/ 0.07 fl.oz.), Sticky Gel Tabs, Nail File, Cuticle Tool, Prep Pads.

    Before getting started, I laid out the nails by size and tried the varied sizes on each of my nails to find the perfect fit. The sizes of the nails matched my nails well for a secure fit.

    I trialled the Press-On Nails Travel Kit Edition with the sticky gel tabs first and they felt very secure after putting them on. I wore them for 3 days and did my usual activities, a couple had a slight lift but for the most they stayed put. These nails are very convenient especially if you work in healthcare setting or other professions where it is bare below the elbows. To be able to put these on for special occasions and be able to take them off with ease is fabulous.

    Second was the Press-On Gel Nail Kit with the nail glue. Following the instructions they were extremely easy to apply, and full process of application was 1 hour (I have OCD and they had to be perfect!). After a full week of wearing these nails, they felt secure and comfortable the whole time, whilst doing so many different day-to-day activities. Going into my second week, I was worried they would start coming off, but I was pleasantly surprised. Day 13, they started lifting around the edges slightly, but they did make it to the 14-day mark. I was overly impressed with how durable they are.

    Like any nail enhancement, it is important that you remove them correctly to avoid damaging your nails. The removal process was amazingly easy especially with the Sticky Gel Tabs.
    After using the glue there was minimal damage on my natural nail which I appreciated because they have been so damaged in the past.

    I am a frequent flyer and the ‘TRAVEL KIT’ is perfect to pop a variety of colours and styles in your beauty bag to mix things up whilst away.

    Comparing the cost of a manicure versus THE GOOD NAIL CO press on nails work out much for an affordable cost, you can reuse them repeatedly, which makes cost per wear more affordable than in-salon.

    Hopefully in the future there will be more of a variety of colours and enhancements, as these will be my go-to for press on nails. I highly recommend.

    Thank you, beauty & Lace, and THE GOOD NAIL CO for the opportunity to trial and review.

