OXX Gifting Sets (Kmart)

Want a cute, festive gift that’s full of little treats? OXX Fragrance and Skincare has two lovelies on the shelves just in time for Christmas. They’re affordable, pretty in pink and orange, and give the recipients a range of products to try:

OXX Skincare 10 Piece Lip Vault Kit

Here you’ll find 10 mini lip favourites in one box:

2 tinted glosses

6 overnight lip masks

2 lip scrubs.

The glosses are vanilla and cherry-scented, and the masks come in watermelon, gingerbread, caramel, mango, peppermint, and Christmas cookie. Then, you have the scrubs in strawberry and coconut.

This gift is perfect for that lip-loving someone who likes to mix up their routine.

OXX Fragrance Summer Solstice 12 Days of Christmas Set

This beauty advent calendar is a countdown to Christmas with:

3 body mists

2 body butters

2 body washes

1 hand cream

2 lip glosses

2 hair scrunchies

1 eye mask

Scents include Beach Bliss (caramel, almond, vanilla), Island Kiss (peach, coconut, vanilla), and Rio Romance (almond, orange flower, sandalwood). It’s a full mini pampering set that feels fun and festive.

We aren’t going to lie – the advent calendar is staying in this house. Who needs chocolate when you have a beauty treat every day? Actually, we will still take the chocolate, but you know what we mean.

Available from Kmart x

