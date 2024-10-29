OXX Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendars (Kmart)

Put down the chocolate advent calendar because there’s a prettier alternative this year. Kmart has released a range of calendars from OXX Cosmetics, each with an affordable price tag.

For those who want a makeup surprise every day for 24 days, there’s the “Good Vibes Only” set. From lips to eyes and nails, you’ll find it in this goodie box. The cost is $30.

What’s in it?

1 x mascara, 1 x cream bronzer, 1 x cream blush, 1 x cream highlighter, 1 x eye liner, 2 x lip liner, 3 x nail polish, 2 x eyeshadow trio, 1 x metallic eye topper, 1 x matte lipstick, 1 x lustre lipstick, 1 x lip oil, 1 x lip cream, 1 x lip gloss, 2 x juicy gloss, 3 x nail powder and nail stickers.

If fragrance is more your style, you’ll love the Summer Solstice calendar with 12 days worth of scented treats. Think body wash, hand cream, body mist, and lip balm. The cost is $30.

We had to do a quick reveal of this one before Miss 13 ran away with it. Here is the content list:

2 x 50ml body mist, 2 x 70ml body butter, 3 x 50ml body wash, 2 x 25ml hand cream, 2 x 15ml lip gloss and 1 x scrunchie.

These are just two selections from the range of Advent calendars at Kmart, with something for every member of the family.

They are jam-packed with value, and will help you restock some of your beauty essentials for the coming year.

