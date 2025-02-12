BEAUTY TRIAL: Palmers Shimmer Radiance Range

Palmer’s® is redefining shimmer this summer with two new additions to its iconic Cocoa Butter Range. Meet the Shimmer Radiance Body Oil and Shimmer Radiance Body Gloss.

The Shimmer Radiance Body Oil hydrates the skin while adding a luminous gold-toned shimmer. It enhances dark tones and tans for filter-flawless skin. Blurring imperfections and reflecting gorgeous light is what it does best.

The Palmer’s Shimmer Body Gloss is a lightweight formula, for a lighter and buildable shimmer effect. It provides a silvery glow that can be used all over, giving a touch of glamour and radiance to the skin.

Both products use natural mineral mica as the shimmer ingredient, meaning no PET plastic glitter is used in these formulas.

Mica is skin-safe, and known for its smooth, reflective properties that reflect the light to blur imperfections.

Head to Palmers to learn more.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the Palmers Shimmer Radiance range. You can read their comments below or add your own review.

