BEAUTY TRIAL: Palmers Shimmer Radiance Range

February 10, 2025
lace
3 Comments

Palmer’s® is redefining shimmer this summer with two new additions to its iconic Cocoa Butter Range. Meet the Shimmer Radiance Body Oil and Shimmer Radiance Body Gloss.

The Shimmer Radiance Body Oil hydrates the skin while adding a luminous gold-toned shimmer. It enhances dark tones and tans for filter-flawless skin. Blurring imperfections and reflecting gorgeous light is what it does best.

The Palmer’s Shimmer Body Gloss is a lightweight formula, for a lighter and buildable shimmer effect. It provides a silvery glow that can be used all over, giving a touch of glamour and radiance to the skin.

Both products use natural mineral mica as the shimmer ingredient, meaning no PET plastic glitter is used in these formulas.

Mica is skin-safe, and known for its smooth, reflective properties that reflect the light to blur imperfections.

Head to Palmers to learn more.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the Palmers Shimmer Radiance range. You can read their comments below or add your own review.

3 thoughts on “BEAUTY TRIAL: Palmers Shimmer Radiance Range

  1. The Palmer’s Shimmer Body Gloss and Shimmer Radiance Body Oil are both lovely products to use. They leave your skin Freeling hydrated and smooth and of course nice and shiny! The glittery look is a bit in your face to start with but I found if I put it on the night before it was a lovely Shimmer by morning.
    Thanks Palmers and Beauty and Lace for this lovely product to trial

  2. Thank you for giving me the chance to try Palmer’s Shimmer Body Gloss and Radiance Body Oil.
    Both products are easy to use and blend in well. The sparkle takes a while to emerge but it’s nice when it does. They both give your skin a good feeling.

  3. These products were both fabulous, and pleased me in ways I didn’t expect.

    The Shimmer Radiance Body Gloss and Shimmer Radiance Body oil arrived in packaging with pictures of a wonderfully glowing dark skinned woman. I had some concerns, therefore, about whether these would wind up looking odd on a pale skinned person like me. However, I was delighted to discover that they look just gorgeous on my skin tone.

    Both products are quite light – the Body Gloss lotion in particular is a bit lighter than some Palmers’ body moisturisers. They go on easily, absorb well, and leave a lovely light sheen with a bit of glitter behind. It’s just a touch, enough to be noticeable and look good, but not enough to be over the top. I felt good, not self conscious.

    The glittery effect seems to last a few hours – it stays long enough to make an impression but not so long that you find yourself having to scrub it off. I thought it was just perfect.

    Palmers is known for the distinctive chocolate smell generated by the cocoa ingredients (my kids often accuse me of having a secret chocolate stash when I’ve used Palmers’ products). I felt this was lighter and less obvious with both these products, which makes them good to use with other perfumes.

    They were both as highly moisturising as I’ve come to expect from Palmers, and as promised, neither stained my clothes. I did have slightly glittery hands for a couple of hours after use, though.
    I really liked both of these. They’re light and effective enough for daily use, although if you don’t want to glitter at the gym, they’re also good to use more sporadically. They added a touch of glamour to my daily life, without being over the top. I’ll definitely be buying these again.

