billie Shave Products

Need a cute and practical stocking stuffer? billie has you covered with a range of razors for women, designed by women.

The starter kits come in two fun designs. There’s Malibu (your brights and my personal fave) or Purple Sparkle (purple glitter).

Both have the same features:

Five sharp blades for a close, smooth shave

Lubricating aloe strip for gentle glide

Pivoting head that follows your curves

Matte rubber handle for a secure grip in the shower

Magnetic holder to keep the razor off the shower floor

Pair them with the Whipped Shave Cream in Lavender & Bergamot for a soft, cushiony shave. It’s packed with shea butter, coconut oil, aloe, and sage, leaving skin hydrated and calm with a light, soothing scent.

Just like the razors, this beauty looks cute, and it’s gentle enough for most skin types. Application is a breeze, there’s no aerosol – just give it a squeeze, lather, and you’re ready to rock and roll.

Pop these in your Christmas trolley, whether it’s for a teen’s first shave or a gift for anyone who appreciates a fuss-free, reliable razor.

All the goodies from billie are dermatologist-tested, gentle on skin, and vegan, so it’s a gift you can feel good about. And, there are refills and disposables available.

You can find them at Woolworths, Big W, Chemist Warehouse, and Amazon Australia.

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]