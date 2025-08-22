Sundae Body Cocktail Range

If you weren’t already a fan of Sundae Body Whipped Shower Foams, you will be now. The latest collection from the brand pays tribute to some of your favourite cocktails, and there is no hangover in sight.

There are four flavours to choose from, and each has the same foamy action you may be familiar with. Shake and apply the product to wet skin, give it a lather, and enjoy the aroma (just don’t drink it).

So, what are these new babes we speak of?

First, we have the Espresso Martini, which smells like coffee beans, caramel, and vanilla. This will give you a perk up the next time you shower.

Then, there is the classic Strawberry Daiquiri for those who like a sweeter scent. Think strawberries, raspberries, and blackcurrants.

Why not try a Margarita with its citrus-y lime scent? Or, if you want an “Escape” there is the Pina Colada, with a mix of tropical aromas including pineapple, lime, and coconut.

The Sundae Cocktail Collection is available online at sundaebody.com and in Priceline stores online for $20.00 AUD each.

Tried any of these Whipped Shower Foam varieties?

