The KIND Collective 12 Days of Kindness is a beauty Advent calendar with a bright, summery feel. The box is pretty in pink, yellow, and orange and has cheerful sticker-style graphics. We think it’s perfect for gifting in the lead-up to Christmas.

Inside are 12 mini beauty treats, including mascara, lip gloss, blush, fragrance mist, nail polish, and more. You get to try all the favourites in one box, and everything is vegan, cruelty-free, and made in Australia.

Open one little door each day in the 12 days leading up to Christmas, or gift it to someone special. My teen already has her eye on it, and even though she still wants a chocolate too (don’t we all), this feels a bit more grown-up.

We love how many options there are for Advent calendars now, and this one stands out with its bright design and kind ingredients. At $49 (valued at $103), it’s available exclusively at Big W, both online and in-store.

Is this on your shopping list? Or do you have another Advent calendar for Christmas? Let us know in the comments below.

