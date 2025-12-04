MOR Crème Caramel Range

Today, we have a sweet little Christmas gift idea to share with you. It’s the Crème Caramel range from MOR, and it smells SO good. There are a few fragrances available, but who can say no to caramel? It’s warm, cosy, and just the right amount of indulgent for this time of year.

So, what are our go-tos?

The Hand and Body Wash has a soft, comforting scent with caramel, vanilla, and praline notes. It cleanses without drying thanks to glycerin, vanilla extract, and vitamin E. It feels gentle and hydrating on the skin and adds some luxe to your bathroom sink.

Pair it with the Nourishing Hand Cream, and you have the perfect duo. It’s made with shea butter, cacao seed butter, sesame seed oil, and vitamin E. It makes your hands feel smooth and moisturised without any greasy residue.

To complete the set, you’ll want (need) the Moisture Body Lotion. This babe has the same delicious fragrance and leaves a light scent on your skin.

Wrapped together, the three make a beautiful gift for teachers, friends, or anyone who deserves something a bit decadent. All Australian-made and beautifully packaged, too. And, if you have any guests coming to visit over the holidays, display these for an extra special handwashing routine.

Head to MOR to shop these and other goodies and gift sets.

