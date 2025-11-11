Biore Paint and Peel Liquid Pimple Patch

If traditional pimple patches never quite hit the mark, this one’s a clever twist. Biore’s Paint and Peel Pimple Patch is a customisable spot treatment that goes exactly where you need it. Yes, even in those tricky areas where regular patches don’t stick.

The formula contains 1% salicylic acid to help unclog pores and clear breakouts. It’s fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and cruelty-free.

To use, start with clean, dry skin and paint a thick layer directly over your pimple. Don’t rub or blend because it will form a clear film that should be left on for at least four hours.

When you’re ready to remove the “paint”, gently peel it off or rinse with water. What’s left behind: calmer, clearer skin and that satisfying peel-off moment. These are good for teens, but adults can benefit from them too – because we’re never too old to get the odd pimple!

It comes in a convenient 15g squeezy tube, and you can get yours from Chemist Warehouse.

