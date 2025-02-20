BEAUTY TRIAL: Sundae Body Whip Moisturiser

Sundae Body’s Luxurious Body Whip Range: Indulge In Silky Smooth, Ultra-Nourished Skin.

Repair, replenish and hydrate with Sundae Body’s latest product range; the all-new Body Whip Moisturisers!

Sundae Body’s new Body Whip Moisturisers promise to nourish your skin back to absolute perfection, leaving you with a luscious, creamy and fresh finish. Inspired by everyone’s dessert of choice, ice cream, the Body Whip Moisturisers come in four delicious variants; Perky Plum, Watermelon Whirl, Just Peachy, and Very Berry.

Enriched with the goodness of Rice Milk, Shea Butter, and invigorating Native Australian Botanicals, these vegan and cruelty-free body heroes are dense, rich and quick-absorbing making them the ultimate solution to your dry skin concerns.

Perky Plum – Extracted from Australian Queen Garnet, a superfruit rich in antioxidants, this creamy hydrator is sweetly scented like ripe plums and deeply nourishes the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and radiant. Your senses will be invigorated by fruity notes of orange, plum, and apple, with aromatic and mysterious middle notes of plum, freesia, cinnamon, and a deep base of vanilla and cream.

Watermelon Whirl – Derived from Australian Emu Apple to protect, this formula soothes and nurtures your skin without any greasy residue. Its aroma dances with the freshness of juicy watermelon, accentuated by zesty citrus top notes, gentle gardenia middle notes, and warm cedarwood and wood base notes, leaving you joyfully refreshed.

Just Peachy – Enriched with Quandong, a Vitamin C-rich fruit that stimulates collagen production, this cream imparts a soft and soothing feel to your skin. Dive into the delightful blend of mandarin, pear, pineapple, and apricot top notes, followed by freesia, rose and jasmine middle notes, and grounded by cedarwood, musk and amber base notes.

Very Berry – Infused with potent Juniper Berry, an antioxidant powerhouse that detoxifies to strengthen and repair the epidermis. Immerse yourself in the bright and fruity symphony of orange, citrus, bergamot, and thyme top notes, complemented by the floral elegance of jasmine, rosewood, and raspberry middle notes, and anchored by a velvety base of musk and vanilla.

With Sundae Body, your body care routine will never feel like a chore again; it will become a delicious pampering experience. So, scoop up the goodness and treat your skin to the luxury it deserves!

The Body Whip Moisturisers are now exclusively available at Priceline stores nationwide and online for $40.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the Body Whip Moisturisers from Sundae Body, and you can read their reviews below.

