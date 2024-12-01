BEAUTY TRIAL: 311 Nails

Do you want beautiful, hand-painted nails without the long term commitment? Meet 311 Nails, a small business run by one of our Beauty and Lace club members, Amanda.

These reusable, press-on nails can be custom made to suit your style. Every nail is crafted with care and Amanda only uses high quality, HEMA free gel polish.

Whether you want something pretty and subtle for everyday wear, or showstopping nails for a special occasion — make 311 Nails your go-to.

311 Nails has different packages available, and the price depends on the intricacy and number of nails you want.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing these nails and you can find their reviews below. And, if you are a member you can get $10 off any custom order set purchased until December 31st, 2024.

What are you waiting for? Shop 311 Nails and have stunning nails all summer long!

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]