Nails USER REVIEWS

BEAUTY TRIAL: 311 Nails

November 25, 2024
lace
3 Comments

Do you want beautiful, hand-painted nails without the long term commitment? Meet 311 Nails, a small business run by one of our Beauty and Lace club members, Amanda.

These reusable, press-on nails can be custom made to suit your style. Every nail is crafted with care and Amanda only uses high quality, HEMA free gel polish.

Whether you want something pretty and subtle for everyday wear, or showstopping nails for a special occasion — make 311 Nails your go-to.

311 Nails has different packages available, and the price depends on the intricacy and number of nails you want.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing these nails and you can find their reviews below. And, if you are a member you can get $10 off any custom order set purchased until December 31st, 2024.

What are you waiting for? Shop 311 Nails and have stunning nails all summer long!

You May Also Like:

USER REVIEWS: Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating 3 Step Travel System
Priceline attempts Guinness World Record for Charity
Nailease Self Adhesive Nail Strips in Khaki Black Leopard
OPI Loves Minnie Mouse in High Fashion
Click to rate this product!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

3 thoughts on “BEAUTY TRIAL: 311 Nails

  1. Since not going to the nail salon anymore (cost was a key factor due to my obsession with extreme nail art and bling) I have a lot of hang-ups about my nails. Wearing acrylic nails for years and years my natural nails became very weak and are constantly breaking no matter how much, I take care of them.

    When I started to look at press on nails, I was disappointed due to the fact the majority did not measure up to what I usually want my nails to look like. Given the chance to try 311Nails I was overly excited not only to have a design that I adore but they were custom fit to match my own nail size.

    311Nails are hand painted with HEMA a free gel polish. What I love the most is these are not your standard store buy, you get to choose the colour, design, and style you want, and they will create your desired set

    Nail sets include: ten hand-painted press on nails, four spare nails in a different size to those already in the set, two alcohol wipes, sticky nail tabs, nail glue, cuticle stick, mini nail file and application and removal instructions.

    The application was extremely easy by following the instructions overall it took me about an hour to apply from start to finish. The adhesive stickers are a winner compared to glue which can become quite messy. I found the nails to be exceptionally durable whilst doing all chores and errands.

    Press-on nails are becoming exceedingly popular these days especially for those that work in certain industries or are highly active. They are very affordable if you are going on a weekend getaway, holidays, or special occasions.

    311Nails press-on nails are a budget-friendly shortcut from a trip to the nail salon; they are made with such care that you will never need to step inside a salon again due to their high quality.

    Your love for press-on nails is inevitable when you get yourself a set of these. I am obsessed and highly recommend.

    Thank you, Beauty & Lace, and 311Nails for the opportunity to trial and review.

    Reply

  2. All I can say is wow absolutely beautiful hand painted nails.
    So luxurious easy to put on I wore mine to my son’s wedding pictures coming soon .
    I lost a few as things got a little messy.
    I used the stickers to put on as I didn’t want to use the glue at first but
    I did end up using the glue which I took in my bag to the wedding you only need a drop and them they weren’t coming off .
    Thankyou for the trial. I’ll be buying more they are so gorgeous and I got so many compliments .

    Reply

  3. I was lucky to receive a set of nails, and I really love the ones I got. Due to medication, I can’t go to nail salons as too many chemicals’ things they use which interact with my medicine. I always envy ladies that wear the nails from salons.

    I have tried some stick-on ones before and they were good for a few days and then they would flick off and then you had some, where when it came to take them off, they were so hard to remove and then left your own nails badly damaged. Gave them the flick.

    My own nails never seem to get long enough to look good so when I received the beautiful nails from 311 to try, I was truely looking forward to doing this one.

    Amanda gives clear instructions at how to prepare your nails and then how to apply. I tried with one hand using the stick-on pads and then the other hand I did the glue. Both were great and I was surprised at how easy it was to actually apply them. Applying to my left hand would be the easiest so I did my right hand first using my left hand. I started on the pinky finger first then did up to the middle finger then switched to other hand.

    The ones I received were probably a bit too long for my use, but Amanda said that I could file them down a bit which is good as I wasn’t sure.

    When it came to remove them, it was so much easier to do, and my nails underneath were fine with no damage at all.

    We can reuse the nails and all I had to do was pull off the dried-up bit of nail glue on the false nail and they are ready to go for next time.

    She has some beautiful nails, and I did see where she has shorter nails as well. I would highly recommend for anyone to try these nails as it will also be cheaper than visiting those nail salons.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *