BEAUTY BODY Body Lotion USER REVIEWS

BEAUTY TRIAL: Palmer’s Daily Body Lotion Tahitian Vanilla

September 26, 2025
lace
2 Comments

The Palmer’s Daily Body Lotion in Tahitian Vanilla is the latest addition to the brand’s lineup, and it’s a product worth talking about.

This gentle lotion is made with Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, and Tahitian Vanilla. And, it delivers up to 48 hours of hydration to keep your skin soft and silky. The formula is dermatologist approved, paraben-free, and phthalate-free, making it a safe choice for everyday use.

Of course, the fragrance is a highlight. The vanilla, sourced from Tahiti, is blended with hints of vanilla bean and caramelised sugar. It’s creamy, cozy, and has that gourmand sweetness that feels both comforting and nostalgic. If you love the warm scent of vanilla, this one is for you.

The product first went viral overseas after TikTok beauty influencer Nina Pool spread the word. Her followers filled the comments asking when it would arrive in Australia — and now it finally has. With gourmand scents trending in body care, this launch couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 400 ml bottle is available for $13.00 RRP at Woolworths and online at au.palmers.com.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing this lotion. You can read their comments below or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

USER REVIEWS: OPI Nail Polish in Midnight Mantra (Amazon AU)

Month of Love: Biology No.304 Moisture Therapy Body Lotion

Red Carpet Kolour Body Glow

Review: Palmer’s All Over Body Firming Lotion

Click to rate this product!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

2 thoughts on “BEAUTY TRIAL: Palmer’s Daily Body Lotion Tahitian Vanilla

  1. This would be Palmers best daily body lotion that I have ever used. The scent of Tahitian Vanilla is not overpowering at all. Its fragrance is just pure delight to my sense of smell. With the combination of Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil and rich Tahitian Vanilla plus Vitamin E, it just leaves your skin feeling so hydrated, silky and smooth.

    The fragrance doesn’t overpower all of your body either so that you can still apply your own perfume if going out somewhere.

    I love that it is a plastic container with a push down (although mine didn’t work for some reason but thankfully had another one from some other container and it worked perfectly).

    The white cream absorbs into your skin with little effort. Just don’t put a lot of the cream on though as a little goes a long way.

    My legs get so dry living in Qld and this cream was ideal for my very dry skin. I applied after my shower and didn’t need to apply again for 2 days. My husband is now using it also as he suffers really bad dry legs so we have already bought another bottle ready for when this one finishes.

    Thanks B&L and Palmers for letting me trial this moisturiser. Absolutely love the results.

    Reply

  2. Absolutely so luxurious and smells amazing ..congratulations Palmer’s this is the best moisturiser I have tried in a while. Not only does this smell divine but it is a thick cream without the sticky feel, it is generous and a small amount gives great coverage.
    A definite in my summer moisturiser collection
    Thank you Palmer’s and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review this product.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *