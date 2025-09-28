BEAUTY TRIAL: Palmer’s Daily Body Lotion Tahitian Vanilla

The Palmer’s Daily Body Lotion in Tahitian Vanilla is the latest addition to the brand’s lineup, and it’s a product worth talking about.

This gentle lotion is made with Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, and Tahitian Vanilla. And, it delivers up to 48 hours of hydration to keep your skin soft and silky. The formula is dermatologist approved, paraben-free, and phthalate-free, making it a safe choice for everyday use.

Of course, the fragrance is a highlight. The vanilla, sourced from Tahiti, is blended with hints of vanilla bean and caramelised sugar. It’s creamy, cozy, and has that gourmand sweetness that feels both comforting and nostalgic. If you love the warm scent of vanilla, this one is for you.

The product first went viral overseas after TikTok beauty influencer Nina Pool spread the word. Her followers filled the comments asking when it would arrive in Australia — and now it finally has. With gourmand scents trending in body care, this launch couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 400 ml bottle is available for $13.00 RRP at Woolworths and online at au.palmers.com.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing this lotion. You can read their comments below or add your own review.

