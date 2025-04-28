Review: Barry M Beauty

Barry M is a name many of us (I won’t reveal my age) remember as a go-to for nails. But, this cult favorite has had a makeover, and it’s a move worth mentioning.

I’ve taken some of the bestsellers for a spin, and here are some of my personal favourites:

First up, is the Heatwave Illuminating Prep and Finish Spray. It’s a fun pick that’s infused with coconut, cucumber, and chamomile extracts. It’s got that uplifting cucumber scent that instantly wakes you up. This babe also adds a lovely pop of sparkle, giving your complexion that fresh, dewy glow — whether you’re prepping for makeup or finishing off your look.

If you’re after something to keep your lips in top shape, there’s the Lip Rehab Avocado Nourishing Lip Mask. Suitable for all skin types and packed with vitamin E, this one can be used throughout the day or as an intensive night treatment. It’s affordable but does the job — keeping your lips hydrated and soft with minimal effort.

For a touch of glow, you can’t go wrong with the Heatwave Highlighter and Bronzer Palette. With four warm, blendable cream and powder shimmer shades, this palette gives your complexion a sun-kissed radiance. It’s one of my favourites for a natural glow-up.

And let’s not forget the Fresh Face Cheek and Lip Tint in Summer Rose, which is both convenient and cute. The squeezable tube fits easily into your handbag, making it an ideal on-the-go product. With vitamin C and a sweet pink hue, it gives your cheeks and lips a fresh, healthy pop of colour in seconds.

From the refreshing prep spray to the multitasking cheek and lip tint, Barry M Beauty’s cruelty-free and vegan products are all about giving you results without breaking the bank. If you haven’t tried these yet, they’re worth adding to your shopping list.

Learn more at Barry M Beauty or head to Priceline.

