Spray Tanning Myths – Busted!

Spray tanning is a popular and convenient way to get a sun-kissed glow without spending hours in the sun. However, with its rise in popularity, there have also been plenty of myths and misconceptions about how it works and how to get the best results.

Whether you’re new to spray tanning or a seasoned pro, understanding the facts can help you avoid common mistakes and make sure your tan looks its best. Let’s tackle some of the most common myths and set the record straight to help you achieve a flawless tan every time.

Myth 1: You’re being spray-painted

Busted: Spray tan solutions don’t paint your skin. Instead, most formulas contain DHA (dihydroxyacetone), which reacts with the amino acids in the top layer of your skin, creating a tan-like appearance. This is a natural process, and it’s not like dyeing or painting the skin — it’s the result of your skin reacting to the solution.

Myth 2: You can always tell when someone has a fake tan

Busted: The quality of the solution plays a huge role in the final result. Some products can leave you with an orange tone, while others provide a much more natural, sun-kissed look. You can also choose from different shades, so you can opt for a lighter glow rather than an overly dark tan.

Myth 3: Exfoliation is good before tanning

Busted: Exfoliating is definitely important, but harsh exfoliants with oils can leave a residue on your skin, preventing the tan from absorbing properly. Opt for a gentle scrub or a soft washcloth to prep your skin for a smooth, even application.

Myth 4: Cosmetic tans don’t last long

Busted: A tan’s longevity largely depends on how you care for your skin afterwards. Avoid hot showers, swimming in chlorinated pools, and using oil-based products, all of which can cause your tan to fade more quickly. Proper moisturisation can help your tan last longer.

Myth 5: Dark patches on hands and feet can’t be fixed

Busted: If your hands or feet have absorbed too much of the tanning solution, you might see darker patches. These can be removed with simple products like tan eraser cloths, lemon juice, or even whitening toothpaste.

Top 10 Most Common Spray Tanning Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)

Using exfoliants with oils – Oils can block the tanning solution from being absorbed properly. Applying moisturiser before tanning – This creates a barrier that prevents the tan from taking. Using perfume or deodorant – These can interfere with the tan and cause streaks. Leaving deodorant on – Deodorants can block your tan and leave white spots. Taking long showers or baths – Excessive water exposure can make the tan fade faster. Using soap that exfoliates – Many soaps exfoliate, which can strip your tan. Getting a massage with baby oil – Baby oil will remove your tan. Using high-SPF sunscreens – Sunscreens with high SPF can stop the tan from setting. Eating certain foods – Foods like sardines can affect your skin’s pH and impact how your tan develops. Swimming in chlorinated pools – Chlorine can make your tan fade more quickly.

What Could Affect Your Tan Results?

The Technician : If the person applying your tan is distracted or having an off day, it can affect the result. A tanning booth can provide more consistent coverage.

: If the person applying your tan is distracted or having an off day, it can affect the result. A tanning booth can provide more consistent coverage. Your Skin’s pH : Hormonal changes, medications, and even certain foods can alter your skin’s pH balance, affecting the way the tan develops. Pre-tan products can help balance your skin and ensure a smoother result.

: Hormonal changes, medications, and even certain foods can alter your skin’s pH balance, affecting the way the tan develops. Pre-tan products can help balance your skin and ensure a smoother result. Blotchiness : If you notice uneven patches, it could be due to changes in your diet or medication. These usually go away on their own, and using a pre-tan gel can help.

: If you notice uneven patches, it could be due to changes in your diet or medication. These usually go away on their own, and using a pre-tan gel can help. Hands and Feet: These areas often absorb more solution, leading to dark patches. Using a barrier cream or spray can help prevent this.

Pro Tips for a Long-Lasting Tan:

Exfoliate gently before tanning to remove dead skin cells. Avoid moisturising just before your tanning session. Moisturise regularly after tanning to help extend the life of your tan. Avoid chlorine and harsh chemicals. Choose a lighter shade for a more natural, balanced glow.

With a little care before and after your spray tan, you can achieve a beautiful, natural-looking glow that lasts longer and fades evenly. Enjoy your tan!

