Invisible Zinc Face and Body Sunscreen SPF 50 UVA-UVB

Finding the perfect sunscreen for our bodies can feel like a bit of an obsession. But lucky for us, we’ve stumbled upon one that ticks all the boxes — Invisible Zinc Face and Body Sunscreen. It’s quickly become one of our favourites. And, there’s no fluoro noses in sight (although we do kind of miss that).

What It Is: Invisible Zinc Face and Body Sunscreen SPF 50 is a physical sunscreen that uses Zinc Oxide as its only active ingredient. This creates a barrier to reflect harmful UVA and UVB rays away from your skin.

The broad-spectrum sunscreen offers high protection and is gentle enough for everyday use, making it suitable for the whole family. What we love most is that it provides full protection without the heavy, greasy feeling some sunscreens leave behind.

How to Use: To get the most out of this sunscreen, apply generously and make sure to blend it in well. With a little patience, you won’t see any white cast left behind. Be sure to apply it at least 20 minutes before heading into the sun to ensure you’re fully protected and free from sunburn.

What’s in It: As expected from Invisible Zinc, this sunscreen contains micronized Zinc Oxide, which serves as a natural shield to reflect harmful rays. It’s fragrance-free and contains no parabens, making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin. Plus, it’s low in irritants, so it’s safe for use on children too.

Stockists: You can pick up Invisible Zinc at Coles, Woolworths, Priceline, and pharmacies Australia wide.

