BEAUTY CHICK CHAT BODY Body Lotion

USER REVIEWS: Palmer’s Body Lotions

August 25, 2022
rach
2 Comments

The Palmer’s Cocoa Butter family has recently introduced two new products. Let us introduce you to the Firming Body Lotion and Exfoliating Body Lotion:

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Firming Body Lotion visibly firms, tightens, and tones the skin.

Its unique formula includes Cocoa Butter, Collagen, Elastin and Shea Butter to support the skin’s elasticity and provide deep 48 hour hydration.

Ginseng, Vitamin E and Co Enzyme Q10 work together to directly address any loss of tightness, leaving skin feeling rejuvenated and toned.

palmers body lotion


Additional benefits of regular, ongoing use include protection against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals (known to accelerate the ageing process).

After eight weeks, participants of an independent study* reported:
• 100% more visibly toned skin
• 94% smoother, less dimpled skin
• 90% improved firmness and texture

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Exfoliating Body Lotion visibly smoothes rough, bumpy skin.

In an exciting development for the brand, this lotion contains Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) to exfoliate dead skin cells and smooth bumpy skin, to keep it looking radiant. Cocoa Butter, Coconut and Shea Butter act as powerful skin prebiotics, while the AHAs provide a healthy dose of postbiotics.

Together, this supercharged combination not only helps to maintain healthy skin microbiome, it leaves skin feeling smoother and softer.

palmers

After four weeks, participants of an independent study** reported:

• 100% improved skin texture
• 100% improved skin smoothness
• 94% reduced appearance of bumpy skin

Both products have been tested by dermatologists and are free of nasties such as parabens and phthalates, while both formulas have been clinically proven to deliver powerful results.

Palmer’s new Cocoa Butter Firming Body Lotion and Cocoa Butter Exfoliating Body Lotion are available to purchase for $13.99 per 400ml bottle from leading retailers including Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, Big W and Kmart.

* Independent in-use test; 52 subjects after 8 weeks
** Independent clinical in-use test; 38 subjects after 4 weeks

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members have been testing these two products. You can read their comments below, or leave your own review.

You May Also Like:

BEAUTY CHICK CHAT: Milky Foot
USER REVIEWS: Milky Foot (New and Improved)
Nivea Pure and Natural Body Lotion
USER REVIEWS: nu'trir Nourishing Cleansing Oil

2 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Palmer’s Body Lotions

  1. Palmers Cocoa Butter is well known for it’s naturally based and affordable skin care products, so I was excited to trial two of their newer products – Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Firming Lotion and Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Retexture Renew Exfoliating Body Lotion.
    I like that all Palmers skin products are paraben and phthalate free. I also like the fact that it is part of their company philosophy to ethically and sustainably source any of the ingredients they use. Big wins!
    Both Palmer’s products absorb into the skin well and have plenty of nourishing ingredients that leave your skin well hydrated – with no greasy residue, and they do make your skin feel lovely. In addition, the large 400ml bottles mean they are great for everyday use.
    Both have a fairly neutral fragrance but I preferred the exfoliating lotion smell – it has a lovely, fresh citrus scent.
    I really liked each product, and after aprox 2 weeks trial use, I can say that both seem to work well and do leave my skin silky soft.
    Of the two products my favourite is probably the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Retexture Renew Exfoliating Body Lotion. I like that my whole body gets exfoliated with daily use, providing my skin with a gentle revitalising effect ( and I do enjoy the lemony smell).

    Reply

  2. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the offer to review these body lotions. My skin gets extremely dry in winter so I was looking forward to trying them. I was not disappointed as I loved them both. I especially loved the exfoliating body lotion as I really saw a difference with my skin. Instead of dry and flaky my skin was smooth and moisturised. I am so happy with both of these body lotions and would recommend them to everyone.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.