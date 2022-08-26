USER REVIEWS: Palmer’s Body Lotions

The Palmer’s Cocoa Butter family has recently introduced two new products. Let us introduce you to the Firming Body Lotion and Exfoliating Body Lotion:

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Firming Body Lotion visibly firms, tightens, and tones the skin.



Its unique formula includes Cocoa Butter, Collagen, Elastin and Shea Butter to support the skin’s elasticity and provide deep 48 hour hydration.

Ginseng, Vitamin E and Co Enzyme Q10 work together to directly address any loss of tightness, leaving skin feeling rejuvenated and toned.



Additional benefits of regular, ongoing use include protection against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals (known to accelerate the ageing process).



After eight weeks, participants of an independent study* reported:

• 100% more visibly toned skin

• 94% smoother, less dimpled skin

• 90% improved firmness and texture

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Exfoliating Body Lotion visibly smoothes rough, bumpy skin.



In an exciting development for the brand, this lotion contains Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) to exfoliate dead skin cells and smooth bumpy skin, to keep it looking radiant. Cocoa Butter, Coconut and Shea Butter act as powerful skin prebiotics, while the AHAs provide a healthy dose of postbiotics.

Together, this supercharged combination not only helps to maintain healthy skin microbiome, it leaves skin feeling smoother and softer.

After four weeks, participants of an independent study** reported:



• 100% improved skin texture

• 100% improved skin smoothness

• 94% reduced appearance of bumpy skin



Both products have been tested by dermatologists and are free of nasties such as parabens and phthalates, while both formulas have been clinically proven to deliver powerful results.



Palmer’s new Cocoa Butter Firming Body Lotion and Cocoa Butter Exfoliating Body Lotion are available to purchase for $13.99 per 400ml bottle from leading retailers including Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, Big W and Kmart.

* Independent in-use test; 52 subjects after 8 weeks

** Independent clinical in-use test; 38 subjects after 4 weeks

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members have been testing these two products. You can read their comments below, or leave your own review.