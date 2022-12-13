BEAUTY BEAUTY CHICK CHAT Body Butter

USER REVIEWS: Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula

December 8, 2022
2 Comments

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter with Vitamin E is a versatile formula. It works wonders on dry skin and creates a (non-greasy) protective barrier that keeps your bod feeling soft and hydrated.

The key ingredients are, you guessed it, Pure Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E. It gives dry skin a much-needed moisture hit, and can also be used after sun exposure. Plus, it may help to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, fine lines, and scars.

The Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula has a subtle scent and absorbs into your skin without feeling too heavy or too rich.

This moisturing formula is suitable for a range of skin types, including eczema. Like any other product, we recommend doing a skin test first.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E Jar has an RRP of $10.49. While this is a product everyone should have in their home, you may also like the new Body Lotions.

Get yours from Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, or Woolworths.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing Palmer’s Cocoa Butter with Vitamin E jars. You can read their feedback in the comments below, or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula

  1. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter is divine! The texture is thick yet smooth, absorbs quickly into my skin and the smell omg incredible.
    I love how my skin feels after using this body butter and it’s so versitile! I’ve been using on my skin, lips and hair (ends and a light tap onto fly aways).
    This product never disappoints!

  2. Palmer’s claims that the Cocoa Butter Solid Jar has 101 uses: sadly, I can’t say that I tried them all in the week or so I’ve been using this. However, I’ve tried a few, and it’s a great, versatile product that’s effective in all sorts of ways.
    I’ve tried it as a lip balm, as a general moisturiser, on a scar, and on some particularly dry and cracked elbows and heels.
    It’s a lovely light texture that absorbs very well. I found it worked very well at every task I put it to, although it was most noticeably effective at the more targeted tasks.
    For example, I would say that it was only three or four days before I saw a very definite improvement in my heels and elbows. My lips were even faster; it’s a really effective lip balm. My lips felt less “tight” almost immediately, and by the next day they looked smoother and less chapped.
    I didn’t see much difference in my scar, but given the results on other things, would expect I might see that within a few weeks. It was a good general moisturiser, but given I moisturise generously, there wasn’t so much room for immediate and dramatic improvements.
    I did have two minor problems. The first was the lovely chocolatey smell that’s such a distinctive part of Palmer’s products. My small suspicious children kept sniffing me and then accusing me of secretly eating chocolate without sharing. Then again, if I get them used to the idea it’s just Palmer’s, maybe I can get away with secretly eating chocolate! Maybe this isn’t a problem after all, but actually a benefit…
    The other minor hiccup was I found it hard to get the product out without getting it stuck under my fingernails: simple fix, I repurposed a spatula from a used up product. Although solid, the cocoa butter is soft enough to be very easy to get out with a little spatula.
    Overall, I really liked the Cocoa Butter Solid Jar. The smell is divine, and the texture is beautifully silky and soft. It was a pleasure to use. And as I’ve said earlier, it’s effective for all kinds of different uses. No doubt it’s also good value (Palmer’s products tend to be), and so I recommend you give it a try.

