USER REVIEWS: Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter with Vitamin E is a versatile formula. It works wonders on dry skin and creates a (non-greasy) protective barrier that keeps your bod feeling soft and hydrated.

The key ingredients are, you guessed it, Pure Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E. It gives dry skin a much-needed moisture hit, and can also be used after sun exposure. Plus, it may help to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, fine lines, and scars.

The Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula has a subtle scent and absorbs into your skin without feeling too heavy or too rich.

This moisturing formula is suitable for a range of skin types, including eczema. Like any other product, we recommend doing a skin test first.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E Jar has an RRP of $10.49. While this is a product everyone should have in their home, you may also like the new Body Lotions.

Get yours from Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, or Woolworths.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing Palmer’s Cocoa Butter with Vitamin E jars. You can read their feedback in the comments below, or add your own review.