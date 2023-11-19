Gift Idea: Lush Limited Edition Range

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Want a gift that’s ethical, cute and smells delicious? You’ll get it at Lush.

This year, the much-loved eco-beauty brand has released a range of limited-edition gifts. They feature bath and body products and come wrapped in recycled paper — with ribbons made from recycled bottles.

If you have a Secret Santa to buy for, give them something they’ll really love this year. The Lush Secret Santa set is budget-friendly at $25, and has a festive twist.

Inside you’ll find a Magical Santa Bath bomb and Candy Cane reusable body bar. These will bring festive cheer while giving the lucky recipient a scrumptious bathing experience.

This cute set will give them the downtime we all need after a busy Christmas season.

Or, what about the Little Snow Fairy set featuring a Groovy Fairy bath bomb and Snow Fairy shower gel? Once again this pack is just $25 and comes packaged, ready for gifting.

The shimmering shower gel will be a hit with its bubblegum and sweet vanilla scent. And, the bath bomb is also pretty in pink.

These are just two options from the Lush Christmas range. Remember, the products are handmade, 100% vegetarian and never tested on animals. Shop the collection here.

Products featured in our Christmas Gift Guide have been sent to Beauty and Lace for review consideration. All opinions are our own.