Lush Glow Fairy Gift

November 25, 2024
It’s hard to choose a favourite Lush goodie, but the limited edition Glow Fairy set is high on our list. Lush makes gifting a breeze with this beautifully boxed set of body products.

The 100% recycled box has a retro vibe in pink, blue, and silver. Even the ribbon is eco-friendly because it’s made from recycled plastic bottles.

Open it up and you’ll find a mix of 5 fairy essentials:

  • Snow Fairy body lotion 50g
  • Snow Fairy shower jelly 90g
  • Glow Fairy shower gel 110g
  • Snow Fairy soap
  • Fairy Dust dusting powder 70g

After using this candy floss-scented collection your skin will feel soft, hydrated, and refreshed. And, with the dusting powder as the finishing touch — you’ll have a little bit of sparkle in your day.

The products are fresh and handmade (with love), and Lush is against animal testing. It’s a thoughtful beauty brand with products you’ll want to add to your everyday routine.

Shop the Lush Glow Fairy Gift or watch us unbox it on TikTok.

