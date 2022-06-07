New Products From Palmers

There are two new beauties in the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter family. Here are the descriptions from the brand:

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Firming Body Lotion visibly firms, tightens and tones skin.

Its unique formula includes Cocoa Butter, Collagen, Elastin & Shea Butter to support the skin’s elasticity and provide deep 48-hour hydration. while Ginseng, Vitamin E and Co Enzyme Q10 work together to directly address loss of tightness, leaving skin feeling rejuvenated and toned.

Additional benefits of regular, ongoing use include protection against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals (which are known to accelerate the ageing process).

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Exfoliating Body Lotion visibly smoothes rough, bumpy skin.

In an exciting development for the brand, this lotion contains Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) to exfoliate dead skin cells and smooth bumpy skin, to keep it looking radiant. Cocoa Butter, Coconut and Shea Butter act as powerful skin prebiotics, while the AHAs provide a healthy dose of postbiotics.

Together, this supercharged combination not only helps to maintain healthy skin microbiome, it leaves skin feeling smoother and softer.

Palmer’s new Cocoa Butter Firming Body Lotion and Cocoa Butter Exfoliating Body Lotion are available to purchase for $13.99 per 400ml bottle from leading retailers including Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, Big W and Kmart.

