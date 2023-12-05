BEAUTY

Clinique 12 Days of Treats

December 3, 2023
lace
No Comments
Click to rate this product!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

It’s on again! The 12 Days of Treats from Clinique is always a popular event, and this year is no exception.

This virtual “advent calendar” for grown ups, is a lucky dip of offers from the iconic brand. This year, the offers are hidden inside gems – with a new deal revealed every day.

The goodies are redeemable with orders of $90 or more, and only available via the company’s website.

Once you open the day’s gem, you’ll receive a code that you can use when you shop. Remember, the goodies are limited edition and only available while stocks last.

Shop the Clinique 12 Days of Treats here: https://www.clinique.com.au/12-days-of-treats

If you shop, let us know in the comments what your free goodie is!

You May Also Like:

Innoxa Gift with Purchase - Priceline
Clinique Gift Time - David Jones (May 2013)
Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes
Ella Bache Limited Edition Candle (Gift with Purchase)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *