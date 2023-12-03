USER REVIEWS: Naked Tan Face Tan Mist

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Founder, Lea Taylor launched Naked Tan in 2005 after noticing a need within the tanning market for the ‘woman on the go’.

One product in their range is a beauty must-have —

The Face Tan Mist is designed to provide a natural-looking tan giving your face a sun-kissed glow. The formula is carefully crafted for sensitive skin, ensuring a streak-free and even application. The product can also be used as a cooling spritz leaving your skin feeling refreshed.

Skin-Friendly Formula Naked Tan’s Face Tan Mist is enriched with natural ingredients to keep your skin hydrated and nourished. Vegan and cruelty-free, it is suitable for all skin types.

Ingredients include purified water and witch hazel (Hamamelis Virginiana) extract. Dihydroxyacetone (DHA), Glycerin, Aloe Vera (aloe barbadensis) extract,fragrances, chamomile extract, green tea extract, and sodium metabisulphite.

I’ve been testing the Face Tan Mist, and here’s my review:

A tanned glow on the face always makes me feel so much better so I was really looking forward to trying Naked Tan Face Mist. I was not disappointed.

After using the product for two weeks it restored radiance and delivered a flawless finish every time. I was worried the product would look patchy on my skin, but the application is so easy. The mist is lightweight, non-greasy, and dries quickly.

The product is easy to fit into your everyday routine or used during the day to give your face a refreshing cooling spray with the soothing benefits of infused cucumber. I have not had any breakouts or clogged pores due to the non-comedogenic formula.

I love how it dialled down the redness and uneven skin tone on my face. I wear makeup every day and will be inclined to wear less or none if I go to the shops due to the coverage it gives.

Naked Tan Face Mist ticks all the boxes – it’s Australian-made and cruelty-free. The packing is simple and elegant.

I highly recommend it to those wanting a natural hint of colour throughout the year.

Shop it at: Naked Tan

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the Naked Tan Face Tan Mist. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.