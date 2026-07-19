BEAUTY TRIAL: CFFinder Body Glow Lotion & Body Shimmer Lotion

Glowing skin is always in, and whether you prefer a fresh, dewy finish or a little extra shimmer, CFFINDER has an option to suit.

For this Beauty and Lace trial, 20 members were selected to take part and could choose whether to test the CFFinder Body Glow Lotion or the CFFinder Body Shimmer Lotion.

The Body Glow Lotion is designed to boost your skin’s natural radiance, leaving it looking fresh, dewy and luminous without feeling greasy or heavy.

It’s suitable for enhancing the chest, legs, arms, or anywhere you’d like an effortless, sun-kissed glow. The travel-friendly size also makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

The Body Shimmer Lotion is a precision body highlighter designed to enhance your natural contours with a soft, radiant sheen.

Apply it to areas such as the collarbones, décolletage, shoulders and abs to create a beautifully highlighted look. Like the Glow Lotion, it’s compact and travel-friendly, making it easy to add a touch of shimmer whenever you need it.

Both products are formulated with panthenol and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, along with Australian macadamia and sweet almond oils to nourish and soften the skin. Vitamin E provides antioxidant care, while the Body Glow Lotion is infused with natural geranium oil. The Body Shimmer Lotion features a light floral-fruity fragrance and light-reflecting pearl pigments for added shimmer.

Visit CFFinder to shop these hero products and learn more about the brand.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the CFFinder Body Glow Lotion and Body Shimmer Lotion, with each member choosing which product they wanted to try. You can read their feedback below, or leave your own review.

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