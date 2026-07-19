BEAUTY USER REVIEWS

BEAUTY TRIAL: CFFinder Body Glow Lotion & Body Shimmer Lotion

July 11, 2026
lace
9 Comments

Glowing skin is always in, and whether you prefer a fresh, dewy finish or a little extra shimmer, CFFINDER has an option to suit.

For this Beauty and Lace trial, 20 members were selected to take part and could choose whether to test the CFFinder Body Glow Lotion or the CFFinder Body Shimmer Lotion.

The Body Glow Lotion is designed to boost your skin’s natural radiance, leaving it looking fresh, dewy and luminous without feeling greasy or heavy.

It’s suitable for enhancing the chest, legs, arms, or anywhere you’d like an effortless, sun-kissed glow. The travel-friendly size also makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

The Body Shimmer Lotion is a precision body highlighter designed to enhance your natural contours with a soft, radiant sheen.

Apply it to areas such as the collarbones, décolletage, shoulders and abs to create a beautifully highlighted look. Like the Glow Lotion, it’s compact and travel-friendly, making it easy to add a touch of shimmer whenever you need it.

Both products are formulated with panthenol and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, along with Australian macadamia and sweet almond oils to nourish and soften the skin. Vitamin E provides antioxidant care, while the Body Glow Lotion is infused with natural geranium oil. The Body Shimmer Lotion features a light floral-fruity fragrance and light-reflecting pearl pigments for added shimmer.

Visit CFFinder to shop these hero products and learn more about the brand.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing the CFFinder Body Glow Lotion and Body Shimmer Lotion, with each member choosing which product they wanted to try. You can read their feedback below, or leave your own review.

You May Also Like:

OXX Gifting Sets (Kmart)

Review: Jergens Shea Butter Moisturiser

The Most Common Plastic Surgery Procedures

Jergens Shea Beauty Oil

Click to rate this product!
[Total: 1 Average: 5]

9 thoughts on “BEAUTY TRIAL: CFFinder Body Glow Lotion & Body Shimmer Lotion

  1. I ordered the Light Shimmer Lotion and was told that my order would arrive in 3 weeks. Thankfully it didnt take that long and it arrived in half that time.
    This product comes in a tube with a cap you twist to open and an end that has a soft sponge type applicator so you can dab the product on and then twist the cap to lock it when not in use.
    You get 15ml of product and when it says light shimmer it really is a light shimmer. Its not going to have you turning into a glitter ball from a 70’s Disco so there is no need to be fearful of over doing it. It gives you such a light shimmer that at times I wished it was actually a little bolder. But its wonderful for daytime wear. I feel it needs to be more bold for evening.

    If you are looking for a very natural looking highlight then this is it.

    Reply

  2. I liked this body lotion very much. I was a bit cautious because the last time I used a body shimmer lotion I wound up looking like a walking disco ball. Fortunately this is much more subtle! I chose to trial the Body Glow Lotion as it seemed the lighter of the two. This has a subtle glow and shine to it. It’s layerable – in other words, I could put on a light sheen and have it just visible, or use it more generously for a stronger effect. I don’t think you could use enough to make it overpowering. I appreciated that a lot.

    The scent is pleasantly floral but very light. It didn’t clash with my other body products. The tube is a great size for highlighting, but I wouldn’t use it all over my body like a standard body lotion. It arrived much more quickly than foreshadowed, and was beautifully packed. I found the website fairly easy to use.

    Definitely a good choice if you’re a bit hesitant about trying body highlighting products, or if you already know you want something on the subtle side. I loved the quality of the lotion, too.

    Reply

  3. I received the Body Glowing Lotion and it’s in a 15ml tube with an applicator of a sponge in the tube.

    All you need to do, is squish the tube and wait for the lotion to appear in the sponge and just dab on a few dots on your chest and then rub in with hands or fingers. It gives a very light highlight of shimmer even if you have fair skin. It does give a lovely glow to your skin as well. I found it to be very lightweight.

    I saw where you can use on your face which I had to try. Use under make-up. It gives your face a radiant look above your cheekbones.

    Being only 15mls, you could only test it out on small amounts of your skin. You definitely don’t need a lot of the product on your skin as just a few small dabs works well.

    My only problem with the product was the geranium essential oil was a bit strong especially when you have a sensitive nose. It is a bit overpowering and honestly, I don’t think it needs to have any essential oil.

    We also got this cute little sponge in a container which I found great for blending instead of my hands or fingers as well. Can be used for make-up as well so love it.

    Reply

  4. When it comes to my body care routine, I like to keep things simple. I’ve followed much the same routine for decades, so I’m always interested in products that add a little glow without adding extra fuss. That’s why I was excited to try the CFFinder Body Glow Lotion.

    The first thing I noticed was how lightweight the formula is. Unlike many body shimmer products that can feel thick or heavy, this lotion absorbs beautifully into the skin. The 15ml tube and applicator with a sponge is surprisingly practical. A little goes a long way, so only a small amount is needed for each application, making it excellent value for money.

    I applied the Body Glow Lotion after my regular moisturiser and found it easy to build up for a more noticeable effect. It spread evenly, without leaving streaks or a greasy residue. The result was a gorgeous, healthy-looking radiance with a subtle sun-kissed finish, no glitter, no chunky shimmer, just a natural-looking glow that’s perfect for everyday wear. I also tried it as a highlighter on my face and the results were amazing.

    What I especially love is how convenient it is. The travel-size tube fits easily into a handbag, making it ideal for quick touch-ups throughout the day or while travelling. I can see this becoming a lovely addition to my beauty routine, especially for holidays when I want my skin to look fresh, dewy, and luminous with minimal effort.

    Overall, I highly recommend the CFFinder Body Glow Lotion to anyone looking for a subtle glow that enhances the skin without looking overdone.

    Thank you to Beauty & Lace and CFFinder for the opportunity to test and review this product.

    Reply

  5. I ordered the body glowing lotion and it is amazing. I love the little puff applicator it comes with. It is so easy to apply, rubs in well, looks amazing and smells great.
    I love everything about it.

    Reply

  6. I received the CFFinder Body Glowing Lotion, which comes in a 15ml tube. It also includes a QR code that takes you to a tutorial showing you how to apply.

    You simply squeeze a small amount onto any area you’d like to highlight, such as your cheekbones, shoulder blades, or anywhere else you want a beautiful glow. The texture is lightweight, non-greasy, and smells beautiful. It also comes with a small blending sponge, which makes application really easy.

    I found this product really lovely to use and would definitely recommend it. My only suggestion would be to offer it in a larger tube, as I can see myself using it quickly. However, I do love that the 15ml size is compact and easy to carry in my purse for quick applications on the go.

    Reply

  7. Thank you, Beauty and Lace, for the opportunity to review the Cffinder Glowing Body Glowing Lotion.

    The lotion is recommended for the neck, décolleté, and other desired body areas. I was pleasantly surprised to find it came with a sponge applicator, which was incredibly soft and made application and blending easy.

    I used it on my neck, décolleté, and face. As it only comes in a 15ml tube, I used it sparingly. It has a geranium essential oil scent which on my face felt a bit overpowering, however it feels incredibly lightweight, and dries almost instantly, so I didn’t have to worry about it transferring onto my collar or clothing.

    The finish is very subtle, with absolutely no glitter or traditional shimmer (thank goodness!) Instead, it leaves a beautiful, healthy glow on the skin. If you’re looking for a natural-looking radiance without resembling a disco ball, I would definitely recommend this lotion.

    My only suggestion would be to offer it in a larger tube, as the 15ml size won’t last very long with regular use and could become quite expensive to replace.

    Reply

  8. I absolutely love the Body Glowing Lotion from CFFinder! It gives my skin a beautiful, natural-looking glow without feeling heavy or greasy, and it blends so evenly.

    One of my favourite little touches was the cute blending sponge that comes with it. It makes application so easy and helps create a really smooth, streak-free finish.

    I also thought the QR code with the application instructions was such a clever idea. It was quick to scan and made it easy to see exactly how to get the best results, especially for a first-time user.

    Overall, it’s a gorgeous product that leaves your skin looking radiant and feeling soft. I’ll definitely be using it again!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *