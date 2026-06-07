BEAUTY TRIAL: Napoleon Perdis X ModelRock Lashes

If you’re a fan of false lashes, there’s a new collaboration worth checking out. Australian beauty brands Napoleon Perdis and MODELROCK Lashes have teamed up to create an exclusive collection that combines everyday wearability with a touch of glamour.

The capsule range includes seven lash styles, from soft and natural through to full-on statement looks, making it easy to switch up your makeup depending on the occasion. Whether you’re heading to work, out for dinner, or getting ready for a special event, there’s something to suit.

The lashes are made from ultra-soft synthetic silk fibres, so they’re lightweight and comfortable to wear while still giving that fluttery, defined finish. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free, which is always nice to see.

We love that this collaboration brings together two well-known Australian beauty names. MODELROCK has built a loyal following for its lashes, while Napoleon Perdis has long been a go-to for makeup lovers.

The Napoleon Perdis x MODELROCK Lashes collection is available exclusively at David Jones and the Napoleon Perdis website, with strip lashes starting from $19 and cluster lashes from $23.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing these new lashes. You can read their feedback below, or leave your own review.

Click to rate this product! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]