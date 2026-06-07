BEAUTY TRIAL: Napoleon Perdis X ModelRock Lashes

If you’re a fan of false lashes, there’s a new collaboration worth checking out. Australian beauty brands Napoleon Perdis and MODELROCK Lashes have teamed up to create an exclusive collection that combines everyday wearability with a touch of glamour.
The capsule range includes seven lash styles, from soft and natural through to full-on statement looks, making it easy to switch up your makeup depending on the occasion. Whether you’re heading to work, out for dinner, or getting ready for a special event, there’s something to suit.
The lashes are made from ultra-soft synthetic silk fibres, so they’re lightweight and comfortable to wear while still giving that fluttery, defined finish. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free, which is always nice to see.
We love that this collaboration brings together two well-known Australian beauty names. MODELROCK has built a loyal following for its lashes, while Napoleon Perdis has long been a go-to for makeup lovers.
The Napoleon Perdis x MODELROCK Lashes collection is available exclusively at David Jones and the Napoleon Perdis website, with strip lashes starting from $19 and cluster lashes from $23.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing these new lashes. You can read their feedback below, or leave your own review.
Hi, I’m Anna the Editor of Beauty and Lace.