New from Maybelline New York: Lash Sensational Sky High Tubes Mascara

Say hello to Maybelline New York’s first-ever tubing mascara, Sky High Tubes Mascara. It’s designed to deliver long-lasting, extension-like lashes with a barely-there, comfortable feel. And, it’s buildable so you can wear it day or night.

Unlike traditional mascaras that coat the lashes, the tubing formula wraps each lash in lightweight, flexible tubes to help resist smudging, flaking and transferring for up to 24 hours. It’s also rain and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for long days and busy schedules.

When it’s time to remove your mascara, there’s no need for harsh rubbing or makeup remover. Simply use warm water, and the tubes slide away easily.

The tapered brush features micro bristles designed to stretch and separate every lash, while the vegan Care-in-Tubes formula is infused with shea butter and castor oil to help condition lashes.

Maybelline New York Sky High Tubes Mascara is available now from Chemist Warehouse for an RRP of $28.99.

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