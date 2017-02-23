Month of Love: St Tropez Self Tan Express

Today we hit day 23 of our month of love, and how could I not include a little bit of St Tropez in the mix? I’ve been a fan of the brand since forever, as it is almost impossible to have a fake tan fail with their range of tanning mousses.

The Self Tan Express is a goodie as you don’t have to sit (or sleep) in it for hours to get the result you are looking for. Like all St Tropez products you get that natural looking shade, there is no chance of orange in this little pump bottle.

There are three shade options depending on how long you leave it to develop. For a light tan leave it on for an hour before showering, for a medium tan leave on for two hours, and for a darker bronze leave on for at least three hours.

For a streak free application I would recommend pairing this with their applicator mitt.

There are no parabens, sulfates or pthalates and the fact that you can have a natural looking tan in just three hours, without leaving your house makes this a top pick.

RRP $59.99 for 200ml

St Tropez is available at David Jones, Myer, Priceline and leading pharmacies and salons.

