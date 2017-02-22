Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Month of Love: Skin Republic Hand Repair Treatment

Day 22 of our month of love features, and as we often neglect our hands – today I want to share a product which will give them the pampering they deserve. It is from Skin Republic and it is called the Hand Repair 20 Minute Treatment.

Inside this package you will find a pair of gloves (for one use) which give your hands an intensive softerning and rejuvenating treatment. If your hands are feeling dry, rough or just need a bit of moisture this is one relaxing treatment you will enjoy doing.

Pop them onto clean hands and sit back for 20 minute show while you watch your favourite show. Collagen, shea butter, Vitamin E and plant extracts will work their magic while you have the perfect excuse to sit back and relax for a while.


When the time has finished you take them off and pat any remaining product into the skin, and voila – treatment done!

The brand recommends using twice a week for the first month if your hands are particularly in need of moisture.

RRP $7.99

For more information visit: www.theskinrepublic.com.au/product/271372/20-minute-treatment-hand-repair

