Invisible Zinc SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen

As the weather heats up, sun protection should be a priority. With advancements in technology, we can now have all the benefits of a 50+ sunscreen, and the Face and Body Sunscreen from Invisible Zinc is a good choice.

This is a 75g cream formula that contains zinc oxide. This formula protects your skin from the sun and acts as a shield from those harmful rays. When combined with other protective clothing and sun safe practices, you can reduce your chance of some skin cancers. Good sun protection is also a weapon against ageing skin and wrinkles.

The product has a high level of UVA and UVB protection and is 2-hour water resistant.  This is safe for sensitive skin and can be used for the whole family.


There are no parabens or titanium dioxide included. Apply at regular intervals to the face and body, including the hands. For MOST people this product will dry clear, at the very worst you may have a faint white shadow. Invisible Zinc products are cruelty-free.

