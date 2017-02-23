User Reviews: Schick Disposable Razors

Hair removal, the necessary evil that women across the world debate endlessly. There are so many methods of hair removal that everyone has their preference, and sometimes their personal preference isn’t what they would advise for others.

I think shaving is the simplest and most convenient method, though it is far from the longest lasting. I often have great intentions of using another method but when all is said and done I’m back to shaving because it’s a quick 5 minute job in the shower and it’s painless. I’m actually not sure which is the bigger drawcard to tell the truth.

Those of us who shave are often looking out for a new brand, a new design, a new innovation. Yes, once we find something we love it’s hard to change but sometimes something comes along that at least makes you want to give it a go.

Schick has two razors which do just that, and we have 10 of each heading to our readers for review so I look forward to what they have to say.

I’m a sucker for pretty colours and the Schick Hydro Silk is now available for a limited time with a Pink Handle, my favourite colour.

The Schick Hydro Silk Limited Edition Pink Handle offers a refreshing shave and silky smooth hair-free skin. Once the razor gets wet the moisturising serum, enhanced with marine extracts, is activated to moisturise for up to 2 hours after shaving.

5 curve sensing blades provide an incredibly close shave and unique skin guards help protect the skin from irritation, leaving silky smooth looking legs.

Features:

Water-Activated Moisturising Serum, unique to the women’s shaving category, moisturises up to 2 hours after shaving.

5 Curve-Sensing Blades that gives incredible closeness

Unique Skin Guards to help protect skin from irritation

Soft touch handle, inspired by water for a beautiful look

RRP $14.25

The Schick Intuition is the only razor that lathers and moisturises in one easy step, while you shave. It is the simplest way to get smooth, beautiful legs. This unique 2-in-1 razor features four blades for an incredibly close shave with no need for soap, shaving gel or body wash thanks to the Unique Skin Conditioning Solid which moisturises during shaving.

The Schick Intuition razors now feature updated colour handles and are available in Intuition Sensitive Care and Intuition Pure Nourishment.

Features:

A Unique Skin Conditioning Solid – shave cream right on the razor! The Skin Conditioning Solid creates its own light lather when wet, allowing the razor to glide easily over skin, leaving you with noticeably softer skin after every shave.

Four blades to allow for a precise shave

A Pivoting Head to follow the contours of a woman’s body, helping minimise nicks and cuts

An Ergonomic Handle with soft rubber grip for precise control and a comfortable fit in the hand

RRP $12.69 and 3 pack refills are $13.49

The Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment features Coconut Milk and Almond Oil infused in the skin conditioning solid to help moisturise dry skin during shaving and has a new Lavender handle.

Each package contains two refill cartridges, a shower hanger and a convenient travel cap.

Available from Woolworths, Coles, Priceline and pharmacies nationally. For more information visit www.schick.com.au

10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will receive both a Schick Hydro Silk with Limited Edition Pink Handle and a Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment to review, and we look forward to hearing what they think in the comments below.

You May Also Like: