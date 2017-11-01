USPA Chamomile and Echinacea Soothing Hand Cream

One of my favourite beauty products has to be hand cream, and I don’t think you can ever have too many in your collection. Recently I have started using one from USPA, it’s the Soothing Hand Cream in Chamomile and Echinacea. It is light on your skin and fast absorbing so you aren’t left feeling sticky.

The product uses botanical ingredients and is free from sulphates, parabens, fragrances, mineral oils and synthetic colour. Instead, it uses key ingredients of Echinacea and Chamomile to soothe and protect the skin. It has a lovely, natural aroma which comes from a combination of essential oils.

The hand cream is 100% Australian made and cruelty-free. It comes packaged in a pale pink tube. This is a luxurious product which will help rid you of dry skin.

RRP $45.00 / USPA Soothing Hand Cream

For some extra pampering, try the USPA Wild Thyme and Peppermint Invigorating Foot Scrub! If you have sore, tired feet – this one is for you.

#gifted

