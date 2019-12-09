Glasshouse Fragrances Christmas Hand Cream Duo

Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

The two piece Christmas Hand Cream Duo from Glasshouse Fragrances is a lovely festive gift idea. Inside the retro red box are hand creams in Marseille Memoir (Gardina) and Lost in Amalfi (Sea Mist). 

The gold tubes are classy and what you would expect from the much loved brand. Each comes in at 50ml and will make anyone’s hands soft and silky. 

Key ingredients include shea butter, apricot kernel oil, rosehip oil and aloe Vera. The hand creams are not greasy and have a subtle scent. This is the perfect gift for a teacher, friend, or Kris Kringle.


MADE IN AUSTRALIA  / RRP $24.95 

Shop it at https://www.glasshousefragrances.com/christmas-hand-cream-duo.html 

#christmas2019 #gifted

