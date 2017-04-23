Mother’s Day: Trilogy Perfect Pick Me Up

Trilogy have a limited edition gift set available for Mother’s Day this year, it’s called “Perfect Pick Me Up”.

What is in the Perfect Pick Me Up?

Trilogy Rose Hand Cream in 75ml

Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner in 100ml

Why will Mum love it?

Because it’s Trilogy!

These are two of their best selling products and they are full sizes making it good value for money. The hand cream is ideal for dry hands as it contains pure plant extracts and hydrates without leaving any sticky residue.

The toner will give a quick moisture boost. It is perfect for the colder weather when skin is faced with cold weather outside and heaters blasting inside.

A lovely duo of products which any woman would love. The gift set is packaged in a floral themed box, ready for gifting.

How much is it and where can you get it?

The limited edition Mother’s Day Gift Set has an RRP of $34.95

This gift set will be available in store from May 1st 2017. Trilogy products are available from Myer, Priceline, pharmacies and health stores nationwide.

You can find them online at www.trilogyproducts.com

