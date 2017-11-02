Olay Total Effects Day and Night Duo Gift Set

Beauty gift sets are always fit for Christmas gifting, and for those who like a bit of anti-aging in their routine then Olay have the answer. The brand actually has 5 different options available this year, but we like the Day and Night Duo Gift Set.

It comes packaged in a sleek black box, making it easy to wrap! Inside are two of their Regenerist products with the Micro-Sculpting UV Cream and the Micro-Sculpting Night Cream. The Day Cream comes with SPF 30 protection and is designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

The Night Cream is a bit richer and more intensive and will give dry skin the moisture it needs, all while you sleep. You would have heard the Total Effects moisture slogan of “fights the 7 signs of ageing” and that is what these two red containers are all about.

Even better, this gift set is packed with value. It has a an RRP of $52.99 but is valued at $97.98. Other gifts in the limited Christmas collection start from $39.99

Olay Christmas Gift Sets will be available at all leading supermarkets and pharmacies from November 2017.

For stockists call 1800 028 280 or go to www.olay.com.au. Find Olay on Facebook @OlayANZ and Instagram

