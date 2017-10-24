MODELROCK Lashes Gift sets

For the makeup lover in your life, give them something they will truly love this Christmas with a gift pack from MODELROCK Lashes.

There are three customisable sets to choose from, each is packed with value and come in a cute silver bag:

The Lipstick Gift Pack contains 3 of your favourite lipsticks for $49 (valued at $73).

The Ultimate Lip Gift Pack contains 3 lipsticks and 1 Vanilla Sunset Lipscrub for $69 (valued at $108).

The Lash Out Gift Pack contains 3 of your favourite lash sets, 3 adhesives, lash curler and lash applicator for $39 (valued at $73).

The hardest decision will be deciding which one to choose, my (current) favourite is the lash set!

If you are unfamiliar with the MODELROCK range, their lipsticks are long wearing. They are free from parabens, vegan and the brand never tests on animals. The colours are quite pigmented and there are a few different styles and colours to choose from. I have been using the Liquid Silk Gloss – it’s shiny and fun!

When it comes to the brand’s false eyelashes, they are actually handmade and are of professional quality. That doesn’t mean they are expensive though, at affordable price points you are definitely getting bang for your buck. Plus, you may even get a couple of wears out of them if you are careful when removing them (which I am not).

You really can’t go wrong with these gift ideas!

All of these sets are currently available from www.modelrocklashes.com

#gifted

