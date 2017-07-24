Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Trilogy Rosehip Oil Antioxidant +

Trilogy is one of those brands which I keep coming back to, and the top pick for winter is their Rosehip Oil Antioxidant +. This contains a formula called Rosapene and works to moisturise while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

It is an oil which is applied lightly with a dropper. You use this after cleansing and gentle massage into your skin. Certified organic, this not only contains rosehip seed oil but a variety of other seed oils for glowing skin.

When your skin is dry and you want something natural, this is it! Trilogy are against animal testing and this product is made in New Zealand. The Rosehip Oil Antioxidant + was voted Best of the Best in the Bazaar 2016 awards. It really is that good.


RRP $35.95 for 30ml.

You can find it online at Trilogy.

#gifted

Are you a fan of Rosehip Oil? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below x

