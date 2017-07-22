Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL BEAUTY** / Napoleon Perdis Bronze Patrol

Napoleon Perdis Bronze Patrol

by Leave a Comment

Just because the sun is hidden behind the wintery clouds, doesn’t mean you still can’t have a sunkissed glow! Highlight those cheekbones and blend the Bronze Patrol by Napoleon Perdis into your skin.

You can use this either dry with a powder brush for a subtle glow, (this is my preference) or wet with a sponge for a more dramatic effect. The wet method helps you create that contoured look.

This feels nice on your skin and is enriched with Vitamin A and C. The shade may be bronze but it does have a little bit of gold flecked through it, and reminds me of summer days!


It comes in a plastic gold compact and is made in Italy. There are no parabens in this product.

RRP $60.00, you can find it at Napoleon Perdis.

Have you tried this? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

SaveSave

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Read previous post:
USER REVIEWS: Naked Bean Australia

If you like the smell of coffee in the morning, you can implement it into your beauty ritual with Naked...

Close