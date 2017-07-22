Napoleon Perdis Bronze Patrol

Just because the sun is hidden behind the wintery clouds, doesn’t mean you still can’t have a sunkissed glow! Highlight those cheekbones and blend the Bronze Patrol by Napoleon Perdis into your skin.

You can use this either dry with a powder brush for a subtle glow, (this is my preference) or wet with a sponge for a more dramatic effect. The wet method helps you create that contoured look.

This feels nice on your skin and is enriched with Vitamin A and C. The shade may be bronze but it does have a little bit of gold flecked through it, and reminds me of summer days!

It comes in a plastic gold compact and is made in Italy. There are no parabens in this product.

RRP $60.00, you can find it at Napoleon Perdis.

Have you tried this? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

SaveSave

You May Also Like: