Month of Love: Sukin Purely Ageless Intensive Firming Serum

Day 25 of our month of love features and we are coming close to what has been a massive February! There have been so many amazing products that I could almost keep doing this every day for the next year.

Sukin is an Australian owned and made brand which is earth friendly. The Purely Ageless Intensive Firming Serum ticks all the boxes for those with nature in mind – it’s vegan, carbon neutral and there are NO SLS, SLES, Synthetic Fragrances, Animal Derivatives, Harsh Detergents, Proplyne Glycol, Artificial Colours, Triethanolamine, Mineral Oils, EDTA or Parabens. So, pretty much – you would be happy to put this on your face!

This product is applied to your face and décolletage after cleansing, and it is a gel-cream formula. You only need a small amount as it is designed to firm and smooth your skin. Argan Oil, Cocoa Butter, Goji Fruit Extract and Acai Fruit work to moisturise a dry complexion while helping to reduce the appearance of ageing, offer protection from the elements and preserve the health of your skin.

Sounds lovely, doesn’t it?

RRP: $23.95 for 30ml

Sukin is available nationally at major pharmacies including Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, My Chemist and health food stores