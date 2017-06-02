Jergens Shea Butter Moisturiser

If your body is feeling extra dry this winter, the Shea Butter from Jergens could be the solution you have been looking for.

It comes in a pump bottle for easy application and is the consistency is that of a thick lotion. This Shea Butter Moisturiser smooths into your skin offering a burst of hydration and leaves a light scent.

Even though it is quite rich and nourishing, there is no greasiness left behind. There is a special illuminator which has been added called HydraLucence, and when combined with the pure African Shea Butter the result is more radiant, softer skin.

The best thing is, it has a low pricetag. There are two versions available with:

400ml RRP $9.99

250ml RRP $7.99

For your nearest stockist please call 1300 468 318 or shop it at Priceline.

#gifted

Are you a fan of Jergens? Would you use this?

