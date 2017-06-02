Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

Jergens Shea Butter Moisturiser

If your body is feeling extra dry this winter, the Shea Butter from Jergens could be the solution you have been looking for.

It comes in a pump bottle for easy application and is the consistency is that of a thick lotion. This Shea Butter Moisturiser smooths into your skin offering a burst of hydration and leaves a light scent.

Even though it is quite rich and nourishing, there is no greasiness left behind. There is a special illuminator which has been added called HydraLucence, and when combined with the pure African Shea Butter the result is more radiant, softer skin.


The best thing is, it has a low pricetag. There are two versions available with:

  • 400ml RRP $9.99
  • 250ml RRP $7.99

For your nearest stockist please call 1300 468 318 or shop it at Priceline.

#gifted

Are you a fan of Jergens? Would you use this? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

