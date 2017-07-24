Olympia Le-Tan for Lancome

Parisian fashion designer Olympia Le-Tan has teamed up with Lancome for one very gorgeous collaboration.

Check out the girly retro vibe and tell me you don’t want these in your collection:

The products which will be available include:

LA PALETTE D’OLYMPIA FALL – $125

MATTE SHAKER – 3 shades – $38

ARTLINER – 3 shades – $55

L’ABSOLU ROUGE LE BISOU – 2 shades – $52

LE VERNIS FALL – 5 Shades – $37

CUSHION HIGHLIGHTER – $60

This exclusive collection will be available at points of sale from September 2017.

