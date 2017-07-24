Olympia Le-Tan for Lancome

Parisian fashion designer Olympia Le-Tan has teamed up with Lancome for one very gorgeous collaboration.
Check out the girly retro vibe and tell me you don’t want these in your collection:
The products which will be available include:
- LA PALETTE D’OLYMPIA FALL – $125
- MATTE SHAKER – 3 shades – $38
- ARTLINER – 3 shades – $55
- L’ABSOLU ROUGE LE BISOU – 2 shades – $52
- LE VERNIS FALL – 5 Shades – $37
- CUSHION HIGHLIGHTER – $60
This exclusive collection will be available at points of sale from September 2017.
