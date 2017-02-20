Month of Love: Vaseline Intensive Care Spray Moisturiser Aloe Soothe

It is now Day 20 of our month of love features, and I am holding onto that summer feeling with a product from Vaseline. It is called the Intensive Care Spray Moisturiser in Aloe Soothe, and it is one I have used all summer long. I especially love it for after those beachy days when your skin is feeling a little dry.

I like that this is an easy, spray on formula and it gives you the qualities of oat extract, aloe and cocoa butter for a fast absorbing, body loving product.

There are two other versions available with Cocoa Glow and Deep Restore, but the Aloe Soothe is my favourite for the warmer months. The spray works continuously, even at 360 degrees so you can get all those little dry spots.

The result is luscious soft skin, with a non greasy finish. Affordable beauty that works.

RRP $9.99

Get it from Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, Woolworths, Coles and pharmacies nationally.

#purchased

You May Also Like: