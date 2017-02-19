Month of Love: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Day 19 of the month of love, and today I have a feature on a product which I always have in my shower. It’s a budget beauty and on those occasions where my skin is feeling a little extra sensitive I find it to be gentle enough to cleanse my face with. It’s from Cetaphil and it’s their Gentle Skin Cleanser.

This is a good every day moisturiser, and while I would suggest something a bit more heavy duty to remove a full face of makeup, this is a good basic product.

You can use this on both your face and body, and it is soap and fragrance free. There’s no eye stinging and no drying out of your skin.

It’s pH balanced and suitable for all skin types.

The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser comes in a white and blue container with an affordable price tag, so you won’t mind sharing with your partner.

You can pick this up from Priceline for $16.49 for 500ml.

