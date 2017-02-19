Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL BEAUTY** / Month of Love: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Month of Love: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

by Leave a Comment

Day 19 of the month of love, and today I have a feature on a product which I always have in my shower. It’s a budget beauty and on those occasions where my skin is feeling a little extra sensitive I find it to be gentle enough to cleanse my face with. It’s from Cetaphil and it’s their Gentle Skin Cleanser.

This is a good every day moisturiser, and while I would suggest something a bit more heavy duty to remove a full face of makeup, this is a good basic product.

You can use this on both your face and body, and it is soap and fragrance free. There’s no eye stinging and no drying out of your skin.


It’s pH balanced and suitable for all skin types.

The Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser comes in a white and blue container with an affordable price tag, so you won’t mind sharing with your partner.

You can pick this up from Priceline for $16.49 for 500ml.

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  
Read previous post:
Month of Love: Dr Roebuck’s EYE

Day 18 of our month of love features, and this time we are looking to our eyes with an offering...

Close