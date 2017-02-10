Month of Love: Thalgo Ultra Hydra-Marine Mask

We are up to day 10 of our month of love, and today we look at a beautiful face mask from Thalgo. It comes from their Source Marine range, a line with 24 hydration in mind and three key innovations.

Seve Bleue Des Oceans: A marine ingredient for intense hydration and remineralisation

A Well of Vital Water: Offers long lasting hydration

Lumisourse: Helps to regenerate and luminise the skin while naturally detoxifying

The Thalgo mask I want to discuss today is called the Ultra Hydra Marine Mask and it is designed to plump, hydrate and energise tired skin. This made our month of love because it feels lovely on your skin and it is a great little time saving mask – it only takes 5 minutes to work its magic!

This is really effective for dehydrated skin, and I don’t know about you but the weather and air conditioning is certainly playing havoc with my skin at the moment.

You can use this up to twice a week on your face and neck, and one of my favourite features is the brush tip for easy application.

If your skin is dry and / or dehydrated, this is one could be for you.

RRP $79.00 for 50ml

For your nearest stockist please call 02) 9430 2200 or visit www.thalgo.com.au

#gifted

