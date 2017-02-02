Month of Love: Aromatherapy Associates “Perfect Partners”

Today is day 2 of our month of love features, and today the product pick is “Perfect Partners” from Aromatherapy Associates.

Inside a lovely navy and gold box are two mini bath and shower oils, both luxurious with natural ingredients. These two 7.5ml cuties are the perfect partnership as one is for morning and one is for night, opposites really do attract.

Revive Morning will help you wake up with pink grapefruit, rosemary and juniper berry to clear your head and get you ready in the nicest way.

Deep Relax is to help you sleep, but can also aid in relaxing in times of stress. Vetivert, camomile and sandalwood work wonders to soothe your body at the end of a busy day.

Both are utterly beautiful on your skin, and you have the option of using either in the bath or shower. For the bath, simply add two capfuls to your water. For the shower, massage over your torso before getting in.

This would be a nice Valentine’s Day gift, and if you are single – gift it to yourself!

Perfect Partners has an RRP of $44.00 and is available at Aromatherapy Associates Australia website and leading hotel and destination spas, worldwide.

