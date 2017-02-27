Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Month of Love: The Organic Skin Co. Purely Primer

Now it is Day 27 of our month of love, and the countdown is on until we wrap up these fun little features. Using a primer has become an essential step in our makeup routines, and the product of the day is from The Organic Skin Co. – the Purely Primer in Rose Gold.

Made with 78.15% Organic ingredients and 96.6% Natural ingredients, even the packaging says natural with its brown and wood look. This botanically rich formula can be applied under makeup (after moisturising) or alone for a barely there finish.

It feels light and the rose gold will give you a slightly pinky base. It is quite illuminating and the Aloe Vera and botanical extracts give your skin some added moisture with a smooth base for easy application of your foundation.


If you prefer, this is also available in a shade called Lunar.

This comes in a 50ml tube and has an RRP of $55.00

For more information or to purchase visit: World Organics

#gifted

 

