Month of Love: Dr Roebuck’s EYE

Day 18 of our month of love features, and this time we are looking to our eyes with an offering from Dr Roebuck’s. This is appropriately called EYE and should be applied twice daily to the eye area.

Amino acids and antioxidants help to hydrate while giving you a little perk up. This product is designed to reduce the puffiness and dark circles that many of us are conscious of.

Dr Roebuck’s is an Australian brand which first started in Sydney back in 1978 and they pride themselves on effectiveness and simplicity – using only quality ingredients. The brand does not test on animals, there are no harsh chemicals used and the products are BPA and Paraben free. Knowing all of this, I felt a lot more comfortable road testing this little pot of product around my delicate eye area.

This rich formula has quite a natural scent to it and feels nice and soft once applied and I didn’t have any negative reaction to it. That being said, when starting any new product make sure you start with a skin test.

EYE comes packaged in a reddish-brown tub inside a brown box, weighing in at 15ml.

If you would like to read more about this product or find a stockist you can visit: http://au.drroebucks.com/products-en/eye