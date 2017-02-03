Month of Love: Biology No.304 Moisture Therapy Body Lotion

It is now day 3 of our month of love, and the product pick for today will keep your body moisturised during the summer months (and beyond). It is from Australian brand, Biology and the product is called No. 304 Moisture Therapy Body Lotion.

This is a body lotion for normal to dry skin, suitable for every day use. The packaging is simple, yet utterly cute. I just adore the look of it.

The product uses active plant DNA and steam distilled essential oils including lemongrass, pink grapefruit, rosemary and geranium. It has a subtle scent and a non greasy formula, it feels beautiful on your skin and gives an instant moisture kick.

There are no parabens, sulfate detergents, mineral oils, synthetic colours and fragrances or animal ingredients. The brand is against animal testing.

If you have a big date lined up this Valentine’s Day, this will help you to face the day with silky soft skin.

RRP$29.00 www.biologyskin.com

