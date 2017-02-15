Month of Love: Nerium Age-Defying Day Cream

Valentine’s Day may be over, but we aren’t done with our product love features just yet as we reach day 15. Nerium International is a new brand to Australia, but has been extremely popular internationally since its launch back in 2011, and their Age-Defying Day Cream is the product of the day.

The brand uses science to create anti-ageing products to help fight fine lines, wrinkles and skin discolouration.

The Age-Defying Day Cream uses an exclusive formula with Optimera™ for softer, healthier looking skin. This can be applied in the morning, after cleansing, to the face and neck areas. This feels nice on your skin and there is an instant boost of hydration, plus that smooth feeling once applied.

The packaging is quite sleek and almost futuristic looking, and you can use this hygienically as it is dispensed with a pump action. I would recommend pairing this with the Age-Defying Night Cream, but the Day Cream is a good starting point if you want to try out the brand.

While I am still fairly new to this brand, after trying it on my skin I can understand why Nerium has gained such a strong following – the buzz is well deserved. I also like to use it on any dry spots on my hands.

RRP $140

For more information visit http://www.neriumaus.com.au

#gifted

