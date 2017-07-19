USER REVIEWS: Naked Bean Australia

If you like the smell of coffee in the morning, you can implement it into your beauty ritual with Naked Bean Australia. This is an Australian made range of products which are free from palm oil. They are against animal testing and there is a focus on organic ingredients.

There are four products in the range to choose from with a Berry Souffle Hand / Body Cream, Coffee Cream Face Scrub / Mask, Coffee Cream Body Scrub and Coffee Body Scrub.

All of the products except the body cream contain coffee granules, and all have an extra addition of organic lingonberries and bilberries. The caffeine paired with the antioxidants and fatty acids result in skin which is both moisturised and more toned. It is no wonder the tag line is “superfood for your skin”.

The Coffee Body Scrub comes in a trendy sachet style package while the other products come in tubes. All have that unisex black, red and white design. I am enjoying using these for winter, my current favourite is the hand and body cream as my skin has been extremely dry lately. However, the scrubs are sure to be best sellers for the brand.

Prices start from just $12.95 and they are generous sizes, making them good value for money.

For more information or to purchase, visit Naked Bean Australia at Australian Skin Laboratory.

A few of our Beauty and Lace Club Members have been testing the Naked Bean range, you can read what they think in the comments section below. If you have tried this brand we would love to hear your thoughts too!

SaveSave

SaveSave

You May Also Like: