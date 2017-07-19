USER REVIEWS: Naked Bean Australia

If you like the smell of coffee in the morning, you can implement it into your beauty ritual with Naked Bean Australia. This is an Australian made range of products which are free from palm oil. They are against animal testing and there is a focus on organic ingredients.
There are four products in the range to choose from with a Berry Souffle Hand / Body Cream, Coffee Cream Face Scrub / Mask, Coffee Cream Body Scrub and Coffee Body Scrub.
All of the products except the body cream contain coffee granules, and all have an extra addition of organic lingonberries and bilberries. The caffeine paired with the antioxidants and fatty acids result in skin which is both moisturised and more toned. It is no wonder the tag line is “superfood for your skin”.
The Coffee Body Scrub comes in a trendy sachet style package while the other products come in tubes. All have that unisex black, red and white design. I am enjoying using these for winter, my current favourite is the hand and body cream as my skin has been extremely dry lately. However, the scrubs are sure to be best sellers for the brand.
Prices start from just $12.95 and they are generous sizes, making them good value for money.
For more information or to purchase, visit Naked Bean Australia at Australian Skin Laboratory.
A few of our Beauty and Lace Club Members have been testing the Naked Bean range, you can read what they think in the comments section below. If you have tried this brand we would love to hear your thoughts too!
Kerryn O'Carroll says
I was so lucky enough to be gifted a trial of these amazing products and here is my honest no holds barred review:
Let’s start with the Coffee Body Scrub – The scrub leaves you feeling invigorated and your skin super soft and glowing. I love it! I’ve noticed a definite improvement in my skin quality and texture – the rough, dry areas are softer and smoother and my skin in general looks and feels better.
The berry fragrance is nice too – not too overpowering but not so limp as to fade quickly. I suggest using at night but I’ve found the strong coffee smell is a real wake up if you use it first thing in the morning. You don’t need much as it goes a long way – my rating 9/10
Onto the Coffee Cream Face Scrub/Mask – This is a mask that leaves your skin feeling refreshed and smooth. Possibly due to the exfoliating effect of the coffee grounds. It smells great when it’s on your face which is always a bonus. I also like that this mask doesn’t have to be refrigerated and that I can leave it in my bathroom cupboard. In saying that I probably would consider putting it in the fridge during summer (imagine a cool coffee mask on a hot day – lush!).
It’s full of scrubby bits to gently exfoliate the skin. My skin always looked clean and fresh after use. It really perks up the skin. Not only does it perform well, you’ll want to keep opening it just to smell the fantastic scent! – my rating 9/10
Next up we have Coffee Cream Body Scrub – The first thing you notice about this wonderful, all natural scrub, is the delicious smell, intertwined with coffee, lingonberries and bilberries you don’t know whether to eat it or apply it!. It really is such an incredible aroma!
I started by massaging onto my very dry, lower legs, knees and feet, a dollop of this fabulous smelling, granular cream, and immediately loved that you could actually feel the gently exfoliating effect of the grounded coffee. Personally I like to feel the “scrub” in a body scrub, but… I don’t want to scratch and damage my skin, and this scrub ticked this box perfectly.
I spent a couple minutes massage in the scrub, allowing it to work its magic. When I rinsed it off, my skin felt as smooth and silky as a baby’s you know what!
Coffee used in a scrub also helps increase circulation and is a great, all natural, skin anti-inflammatory – a huge bonus for me as I have dreadful skin on my lower legs and they need constant moisturiser. It must have worked wonders as my skin specialist said that my skin was looking fabulous on my legs and she had no idea that I had been using this. – my rating 10/10
Apparently – using a high quality, natural coffee scrub during the summer months, is a great secret beauty weapon for woman who wants to diminish the look of their much abhorred cellulite.
**Back that truck up and just deposit it all on my front lawn**
Lastly we have my favourite of all – Berry Soufflé Hand/Body Cream – Anyone that knows me, knows I am never without hand cream in my bag, on my desk beside the couch, literally everywhere I am. This hand cream is such a luxe product but without the crazy price tag!
The product itself is quite nourishing, without an overwhelmingly strong scent, and doesn’t have that “sticky-feeling” that some hand creams are known for. I soon found out how perfect this delightful product was for me once I started to use it. The fragrance is amazing!
The cream is SO hydrating & rich on my dry hands & cuticles but it isn’t greasy. My dry hands feel instantly hydrated, soothed and softened.
Pros: felt like a luxurious hand cream, gorgeous packaging, affordable price point…..Cons: none – my rating 10/10