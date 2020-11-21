USER REVIEWS: enbacci Age Revitalising Eye Defence

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members have been testing the Age Revitalising Eye Defence from enbacci.

This product is designed to rehydrate the delicate eye area, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and minimise dark circles. It is suitable for all skin types, and the key ingredient is apple stem cells.

One of our reviewers, Kaylene said,

“I was so excited to receive my enbacci Age Revitalising Eye Defence to trial and review.

It comes in green apple coloured packaging in a lovely 15ml pump bottle. It is super easy to use, just add a small amount on your ring finger (it will deliver the product with the least pressure).

Then, smooth between your 2 ring fingers and then gently apply to the orbital bone around your eye area. It’s a lovely light cream that absorbs so easily.

I used mine both morning and night and applied under my daily day and night moisturiser. I love the feel and I really believe that it has helped the tiny little lines that have been creeping up. The area looks less ‘liney’ and more plump! I will be buying more as it feels so nice on my skin and has given great results.”

Use the enbacci Age Revitalising Eye Defence cream morning and night! It has an RRP of $88 for 15ml, and you can learn more about it here.

What did our other testers think? You can read their review in the comments section below. Tried it? Add your own feedback!