Modelrock Cosmetics Lip Scrub

While it comes inside a classic black box, once you pull out the lip scrub from Modelrock you will discover it is so much more. The packaging is a round, disco-ball-esue silver tub and it comes with a cute little scoop.

This is a vegan formula and the flavour is called Vanilla Sunset and has a pleasant scent. This product is designed to gently scrub your lips and remove long lasting lipstick. This works well with the Liquid Last Matte Lipstick from the same brand (pictured).

Your lips will feel softer, more supple and hydrated after use. To work its magic, apply a small amount to your lips and lightly exfoliate in circular motions. Do this for about 20 seconds and use a damp cloth to remove any excess product. Gently pat dry and you’re done!


This is a cruelty free product and is paraben free. Made in the USA. RRP $35.00

For your nearest stockist visit www.modelrocklashes.com

